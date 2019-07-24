Performance of 1.19 lakh officers was reviewed for premature retirement in last 5 years of Modi govt

File Image/PTI

Performance of over 1.19 lakh Group-A and Group-B officers has been reviewed by the government between 2014 and 2019 in relation to premature retirement clause, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said the government has invoked or recommended premature retirement clause FR 56(j) and similar provisions against 125 Group-A and 187 Group B officers.

He said for the period July 2014-May 2019, a total of 36,756 Group-A and 82,654 Group-B officers have been reviewed under FR 56(j) and similar provisions.

"The provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India

Services (Death cum-Retirement Benefits) [AIS (DCRB)] Rules, 1958 lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of Government servants, which is a continuous process," he said.

As per these, the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, he said.