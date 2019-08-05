Opposition leaders meet in Parliament premises amid turmoil in Kashmir | Updates

Opposition leaders meet in Parliament premises amid turmoil in Kashmir

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the Parliament today as Kashmir turmoil reverberates across the country. Congress is also set to raise the issue of the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, crucial meetings - Cabinet Committee on Security and Union Cabinet - took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence ahead of the Parliament session earlier on Monday. The meeting had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and other top leaders in attendance. For more updates on Parliament session, stay tuned here.​

Parliament session:

11:03 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha shortly.

11:00 am: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.

10:59 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament.

10:35 am: Opposition leaders are meeting at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's cabin in Parliament

10:16 am: Amit Shah will make a statement on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha at 12 noon

10:13 am: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

10:12 am: Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 267, for suspension of the business today, over Kashmir issue.

10:11 am: A meeting of Congress MPs in Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am in Parliament today.

10:10 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demand suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue.

10:02 am: Amit Shah to make a statement on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha at 11 am.

10:00 am: Union Cabinet meeting has begun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence amid speculations of a big decision.

10:00 am: PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz protest in Parliament premises over the situation in Kashmir.​

Delhi: PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz protest in Parliament premises over the situation in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/yMvLLHH1tC — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9:46 am: BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to remain present in the Parliament from August 5 to August 7. Party leaders have also been asked to refrain from giving statements on terrorism, Kashmir and Hindu-Muslim issues.

9:45 am: Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha to meet at 10 am today in leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber, inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting.

9:36 am: People's Democratic Party (PDP)'s Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir issue.

9:34 am: As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completions of Legislative Business listed for the day.

9:30 am: Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting has begun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. It is to be followed by a Union Cabinet meeting.

9:22 am: Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

9:22 am: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. It aims to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. In July, he Union Cabinet had approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 and paved the way to extend the 10 per cent reservation for poor in educational institutes and government offices in the state.

9:05 am: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

9:00 am: Ahead of the Parliament Session, Union Cabinet will meet today at 9.30 am, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

