Beware! This fake eCommerce company in Noida has duped its clients of Rs 2 lakh

If you are planning to give a boost to your eCommerce business, you need to read this. People who own eCommerce websites often approach companies providing services to push their business and in return charge an amount. A case of fraud has been reported from a Noida company, which dupes customers for as much as Rs 2 lakh, in the name of providing effective services for their website.

Recognised as Pan Ecommerce, the company promises to give a push to your website and also offers a guarantee of 30 orders for 3 months. According to those who had approached the company in the past, Pan Ecommerce charges its clients for 3 months and assures them of big business.

Once the client pays the required amount, the company charges for more in the name of website security certificate, AWS and more.

The clients have claimed the company later demands more money for promotions of the particular eCommerce business.

Not just this, once the client stops paying the company, they receive calls from a manager who abuses and threatens those who own the eCommerce site.

Meanwhile, a number of clients have filed online complaints against the company, some have even approached the court.

