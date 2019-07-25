Woman killed as house collapses after series of quakes in Maharashtra's Palghar

Woman killed as series of earthquakes hit Palghar

One woman was killed after her house collapsed due tremors that jolted parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra. A series of tremors shook parts of Palghar district in the wee hours of Thursday. Panic was witnessed among locals who also expressed concern over such mishaps recurring in the district, Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Giving out the details of the tremors, Kadam said an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was felt at 1.03 am, which was followed by another one of 3.6 magnitude at 1.15 am in Dahanu and Talsari talukas.

Two more mild tremors of 2.9 and 2.8 magnitudes were experienced in Dahanu, Talsari and Boisar areas between 1.03 am and 1.15 am, he said.

A woman, identified as 55-year-old Rishma Meghwale was killed after her house collapsed in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after the series of mild earthquakes, said Santosh Kadam, head of the regional disaster management cell in neighbouring Thane district.

Earlier on Wednesday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale was felt in Palghar.

In all, seven mild quakes were experienced in the district since Wednesday, he said.

The epicentres of all the tremors were recorded at a depth of nearly 10 km in Dundalwadi village, he said. Residents in the affected areas found it difficult to move our of their houses as it was raining heavily at that time, the official said.

The district's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.

"The epicenter today was again Dundalwadi in Dahanu, which has become the worst affected region," he said.

Residents of some villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas were forced to move out of their houses and take shelter in makeshift tents, he added.

Local revenue officials were instructed to visit the affected villages and check the damage caused, Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said, adding that he was reviewing the situation.

Earlier on Saturday, tremors measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, chief of the District Disaster Control Room Vivekananda Kadam had said.

