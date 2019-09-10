Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pakistani man detained in border village in Rajasthan's Barmer

Pakistani man detained in border village in Rajasthan's Barmer

Bhag Chand, resident of Boranada in Pakistan's Sangad district, sneaked into India by crossing the international border on Monday and was detained in Akli village, BSF DIG Gurupal Singh said.

PTI PTI
Barmer Published on: September 10, 2019 21:13 IST
Pakistani man detained in border village in Rajasthan's
Image Source : INDIA TV

Pakistani man detained in border village in Rajasthan's Barmer

A Pakistani national has been detained from a village near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhag Chand, resident of Boranada in Pakistan's Sangad district, sneaked into India by crossing the international border on Monday and was detained in Akli village, BSF DIG Gurupal Singh said.

He had Pakistani Rupees 30 in his possession and no suspicious object was found on him, Singh said.

The accused was handed over to the police on Tuesday, Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh Bhati said, adding that he will be interrogated by intelligence agencies.

So far no case has been registered against Chand, he added.

ALSO READ: Army set to deploy first Integrated Battle Group along India-Pakistan border

ALSO READ: How BSF seized heroine worth Rs 25 crore at the Pakistan border in Jammu
ALSO READ: Punjab CM to take up visa-free entry for devotees to Pakistan

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCBI meets Indrani inside Mumbai prison; seeks clarifications on INX media case