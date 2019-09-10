Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistani man detained in border village in Rajasthan's Barmer

A Pakistani national has been detained from a village near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhag Chand, resident of Boranada in Pakistan's Sangad district, sneaked into India by crossing the international border on Monday and was detained in Akli village, BSF DIG Gurupal Singh said.

He had Pakistani Rupees 30 in his possession and no suspicious object was found on him, Singh said.

The accused was handed over to the police on Tuesday, Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh Bhati said, adding that he will be interrogated by intelligence agencies.

So far no case has been registered against Chand, he added.

