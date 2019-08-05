Will exercise possible options to counter 'illegal steps': Pakistan on India scrapping Article 370

Image Source : AP Pakistan reacts on India's move to scrap Article 370

The Pakistan government on Monday strongly rejected the Indian Government's decision of withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to exercise all possible options, including appealing to the UN, to counter India's "illegal" and "unilateral" step.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory".

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan," it said.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made by the Indian Government regarding Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," it said.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would request and appeal to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent on this issue.

The situation in Kashmir was more serious than before, Qureshi said.

“We will consult our legal experts...,” he added.

"There are several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on this and they have accepted this as a disputed territory… Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee had accepted this as a disputed territory," said the foreign minister.

Qureshi said the move by India showed they no longer had any hope from Kashmiris.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan like before would continue to support the Kashmiri people and history would prove India’s decision wrong.

Pakistan on Sunday warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that India is totally disregarding the international obligations and the country's "arrogance will only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region."

Khan invited the attention of the world leaders and international bodies towards "irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour" of the Indian leadership.

ALSO READ | Pakistani media reacts to India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status

ALSO READ | Kashmir and its political trajectory | Explained

ALSO READ | Article 370 provisions scrapped: J&K assembly seats to be increased to 114, say sources | LIVE