Pak downgrading ties attempt to present alarming picture to world, Article 370 India's internal affair: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it is not "surprised" that the Pakistan has decided to downgrade ties with India.

The MEA in a statement said that the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the "internal affair" of India and seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeeded.

The MEA said that the Government of India "regrets" the steps announced by Pakistan and urged that country to "review" them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

"We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations. It is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilized such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism," the statement said.

Following is the full text on Pakistan's Unilateral Decision in respect of Bilateral Relations with India:

1. We have seen reports that Pakistan has decided to take certain unilateral actions in respect to its bilateral relations with India. This includes the downgrading of our diplomatic relations. The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground.

2. Recent decisions by the Government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution. Its impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of Jammu and Kashmir.

3. It is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilized such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism.

4. The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India. The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed.

5. The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.

Pakistan on August 7 expelled the Indian envoy as it downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade relations with New Delhi, according to media reports.

Pakistan on Wednesday also announced it would call its ambassador back from India.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood confirmed the news to local media.

The move was undertaken in the aftermath of the Indian government ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution.

It may be noted that the High Commissioner-designate of Islamabad to New Delhi is in Pakistan, and was scheduled to take charge on August 16.

The government of Pakistan put the informaton out on its Twitter handle.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of NSC at Prime Minister’s Office. Committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral & illegal actions by Indian govt, situation inside Indian Occupied J&K and along LOC. The Committee decided to take following actions:

1-Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

2-Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

3-Review of bilateral arrangements.

4-Matter to be taken to UN, including the Security Council.

5-14th of August to be observed in solidarity with brave

Kashmiris. #StandwithKashmir," it posted.

The National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday decided to review diplomatic ties with India in the aftermath of the Centre's Kashmir move.

