'Pained to know about loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence,' says CM Devendra Fadnavis | Mumbai rains

Authorities have declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain. “People in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes on Tuesday due to heavy rains,” the official said.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 7:24 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he is “pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence.” The CM also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for a speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased,” tweeted Devendra Fadnavis. 

16 people are killed in Mumbai wall collapse after an overnight downpour. 

Authorities have declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain, PTI quoted a civic official as saying.

“People in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes Tuesday due to heavy rains,” the official said.

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai Rains: 16 dead as wall collapses in Malad East

 

