'Pained to know about loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence,' says CM Devendra Fadnavis | Mumbai rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he is “pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence.” The CM also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

16 people are killed in Mumbai wall collapse after an overnight downpour.

Authorities have declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain, PTI quoted a civic official as saying.

“People in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes Tuesday due to heavy rains,” the official said.

