What P Chidambaram said during 6-minute press conference at Congress HQs

n a dramatic development, former union minister P Chidambaram appeared at All India Congress Committee on Wednesday evening and held a press conference. He read out a written statement for about six minutes before leaving the venue of the press conference without taking any questions.
Here is what Chidambaram said in the press conference
- I believe that the foundation of democracy is liberty.
- I am not an accused in INX Media case. There is no charge sheet filed by ED or CBI before any competent court. Yet there is a widespread impression that grave offences have been committed and that my son and I have committed those offences.
- I was with my lawyers the whole day following Supreme Court proceedings.
- I will abide by the law. Investigating agencies should also have to abide by the law.
- If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty.
