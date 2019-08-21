Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
What P Chidambaram said during 6-minute press conference at Congress HQs

In a dramatic development, former union minister P Chidambaram appeared at All India Congress Committee on Wednesday evening and held a press conference. He read out a written statement for about six minutes before leaving the venue of the press conference without taking any questions.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 20:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

P Chidambaram Press Conference

Here is what Chidambaram said in the press conference

  • I believe that the foundation of democracy is liberty.
  • I am not an accused in INX Media case. There is no charge sheet filed by ED or CBI before any competent court. Yet there is a widespread impression that grave offences have been committed and that my son and I have committed those offences.
  • I was with my lawyers the whole day following Supreme Court proceedings.
  • I will abide by the law. Investigating agencies should also have to abide by the law.
  • If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty.
(more to follow)

Watch the full press conference below

