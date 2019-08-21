Chidambaram being 'shamefully' hunted for exposing failures of govt, says Priyanka Gandhi

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chidambaram being hunted for exposing government: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday extended her support to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram saying he is being hunted down "shamefully" for exposing the failures of the current central government.

A day after former Union Minister's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media case, Priyanka called P Chidambaram an 'extremely qualified' and respected member of the Rajya Sabha. Gandhi also added that the Congress party stands by its leader and "will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are".

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Gandhi tweeted.

An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government,

1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down," she tweeted.

but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are.

2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019

The INX Media case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds over Rs 300 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Also, former Home and Union Minister P Chidambaram had been targeting the BJP government at the Centre on economic to national security issues.

ALSO READ: Battery of lawyers in Supreme Court as Chidambaram seeks relief from arrest

ALSO READ: INX Media case: How Chidambaram landed in massive trouble | TIMELINE

VIDEO: INX Media case: P Chidambaram's lawyers file special leave petition in Supreme Court