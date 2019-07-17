Image Source : PTI Over 56,000 acres of land in Jammu and Kashmir with defence departments, wings, organizations: Government

Over 56,000 acres of land in Jammu and Kashmir is with different defence departments, wings and organisations, and the total rent paid for it to land owners or the state government in the last three years is more than Rs 134 crore, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, gave details of district-wise total land in Jammu and Kashmir with the different defence departments, wings and organisations.

He said the land with different defence departments, wings and organisations is 18935.474 acres in Jammu, 3757.845 acres in Srinagar, 2326.644 acres in Budgam, 2152.83 acres in Anantnag, 3963.03 acres in Udhampur, and 3529.871 acres in Kargil.

Naik also gave details of the land with the defence departments, wings and organisations in other districts of the state with the total of such land being 56,615.54 acres.

The minister also gave details of district-wise rent paid in the last three years to land owners or the state government for defence lands.

According to the data given by him, Rs 1,34,45,28,793 was paid as rent in the last three years.

An amount of Rs 24,48,92,038 is the outstanding rent that is to be paid for the defence land in the state, Naik said.

