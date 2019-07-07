Operation Clean-6: Police arrest 474 people in Noida, Greater Noida for drunk driving, drinking in public

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE 474 people arrested for drunk driving in Noida, Greater Noida

As many as 474 people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida late Saturday, for allegedly consuming alcohol at public places. According to the police, the cases also involved drunk driving during a three-hour anti-liquor drive.

Of the total arrests, 241 were made in city areas, while 233 in rural areas, they said.

"The arrests were made under a three-hour anti-liquor campaign across the district that began at 7.30 pm," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The 'Operation Clean-6' drive was carried out against people consuming liquor at public spaces, those drinking outside liquor shops in violation of rules, he said.

"Breath analyser test was carried out at various places and 15 people were booked for drunk driving also," Krishna said.

A total of 52 checkpoints were created across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida city areas, where the arrests were made, the SSP said.

Those arrested have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and section 34 of the Police Act (punishment for certain offences on roads), the SSP added.

