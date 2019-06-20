TMC MP Nusrat Jahan marries Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain

Image Source : TWITTER Nushrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Nushrat Jahan, Bengali actress-turned-politician has tied the knot with Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain on Wednesday. The newly elected TMC MP Nushrat got married in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum.

Nushrat and Nikhil tied the knot in the presence of close relatives and friends. Bengali actress took to Twitter to share picture and made an official announcement about her new journey.

Sharing the image, Nusrat wrote: “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain.”

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019

According to reports, accompanied by close friend Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur, Nusrat flew to Bodrum on June 15.

The actress-turned-politician wore a sizzling red lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil Jain is a Kolkata-based entrepreneur with a thriving textile business. Nikhil, the groom also opted Sabaysachi for his D-day outfit.

Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty shared a glimpse of the breath-taking venue on her social media account using the caption "All set #njaffair".

Nushrat, newly elected Parliamentarian Basirhat constituency in West Bengal and her friend Mimi Chakraborty take their oath as MPs because they are in Turkey for the wedding.

Jahan won the elections by 3,50,369 defeating her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh while Chakraborty won by over 2.9 lakh vote by defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.