Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma | Watch full episode

India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat saw Bengali film actors-turned-MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty as their guests on Saturday. Talking to Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, the two Trinamool Congress MPs spoke over several subjects.

On being quizzed about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being upset over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, the two MPs said Banerjee performs Chandi prayers every morning before going out, which is not known to many.

On the context, Nusrat Jahan even claimed that she received over 10,000 Jai Shri Ram messages on Eid ul-Fitr day.

On being asked about the reason why Banerjee was once upset while her convoy was blocked by some protesters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Nusrat Jahan said, " Taking God's name is not a crime, but when you involve politics and chant God's name with an intention to demean others, then it is wrong. I am saying this from a neutral ground.

Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nikhil Jain last month, was questioned on Islamic scholar from Bareilly who has said that Nusrat Jahan is no more a Muslim.

Responding to the question, the MP said, "Nobody has the right to snatch away my religion and my faith (Imaan). If I am not in direct contact with Allah, then I'm hoping that others too have also no such direct contact."

Asked why she wore mangal sutra and sported 'sindoor' while taking oath as an MP in Lok Sabha, Nusrat Jahan said, "I am an Indian first. I respect all religions. I had just married and had come straight to Parliament. I wanted to embrace the best of Indian culture. I never felt even for a moment that I have done anything wrong, by according respect to another religion. I genuinely feel that it is high time that we all start adopting new Indian culture."

In a light moment, the Trinamool Congress MPs were even praised for their voice and were requested to sing on the sets of Aap Ki Adalat.

While Mimi Chakraborty sang Kishore Kumar's hit song 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' Nusrat relived Rabindra Sangeet.

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are two of the youngest MP's in the 17th Lok Sabha.

