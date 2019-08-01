Non-subsided LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi from today. Check new rates

Image Source : PTI Non-subsided LPG cylinder price slashed in Delhi

According to an official statement, the price of non-subsidised LPG cooking gas will be reduced by Rs 62.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder in New Delhi. The new price will come into effect from Thursday, August 1.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the price reduction comes on the back of prices in the international market and the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

The Indian Oil Corporation, in a statement said domestic LPG consumers will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 574.50 only per 14.2 kg cylinder in August 2019 in place of Rs 637 per cylinder for July 2019.

"Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumers of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 62.50 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumers will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 574.50 only per 14.2 Kg cylinder in August 2019 in place of Rs 637 per cylinder for July 2019," IOC said in the statement.

Ujjwala connections have reached about 72 million marks, so far. According to the government officials, taking it to 80 million marks would be worked upon on war footing so that the original target of Ujjwala is reached in the next 100 days.

In addition, another 10-20 million new LPG connections would be given in subsequent months to cover "all poor households" as part of Cabinet decision taken late last year.

With this, the access to cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to 100 per cent of the country's households would be completed before the year-end. At present about 93-94 per cent of households gave access to cooking gas.

