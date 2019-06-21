No pantry car in 342 pairs of trains with journey of more than 1000 km: Piyush Goyal

Image Source : PTI Image for representaion

There are 342 pairs of trains having journey distance of more than 1000 km that have no pantry car, ministry of railways informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal in a written reply said catering services were provided in 1256 pairs of trains.

He also said that catering services in those trains with no pantry cars are provided by train side vending, static catering units at en route stations and by e-catering services.

He also said that the Catering Policy 2017 envisages periodical audit of catering services including quality of food in trains and at stations by Railways/IRCTC through independent third party agencies.

