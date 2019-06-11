Image Source : PTI NIA court sentences Jet Airways hijacking case accused to life imprisonment

Jet Airways hijacking accused Birju Kishor Salla has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rupees 5 Crore for violation of different provisions of the Anti- Hijacking Act 2016.

Out of the fine amount, each pilot will get compensation of Rs. one lakh, each air hostess will get Rs. 50,000 and each passenger will be paid Rs. 25,000 for misery undergone by them.

Jet Airways Flight No. 9W-339 took off from Mumbai airport on October 30, 2017, towards Delhi.

During the flight, an air hostess found a threat note in the washroom of the business class of the plane which stated that “There are hijackers on board the plane with explosives”.

This threat was brought to the notice of the Captain of the flight who sought the permission of Air Traffic Controller in Ahmedabad for an emergency landing.

Initially, the case was registered and investigated by Crime Branch, Ahmedabad and one passenger namely Birju Kishor Salla was arrested on suspicion.

NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation.

During the investigation, clinching evidence regarding the preparation of the threat note and its placement on the plane was collected.

It was further established that accused Birju Kishor Salla intentionally committed the act to disrupt the operation of aircraft (9W339 of Jet Airways) while on board.

He also jeopardized the safety of the passengers and crew members on board by an intentional act of putting printed threat letter inside the toilet of said aircraft.

On 23/01/2018, the charge sheet was filed in the NIA Special Court at Ahmedabad against accused Birju Kishor Salla under sections 3(1), 3(2)(a) and 4(b) of Anti Hijacking Act 2016.

This was the first case registered under Anti Hijacking Act 2016 by NIA and has resulted in the sentencing of the accused to life imprisonment and an exemplary fine of Rs. 5 Crore.

Also Read | Former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal barred from leaving India, offloaded from London flight