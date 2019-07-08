Monday, July 08, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 18:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Next Congress president likely to be from outside Gandhi family: Jitin Prasad

Congress leader Jitin Prasad has hinted that the next Congress president is likely to be someone from outside Gandhi family. Jitin Prasad's statement comes a day after Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia quit party posts.

Asked 'if consensus can be reached on a non-Gandhi party president?' Congress leader Jitin Prasad said, "If such a situation arises, a decision will be reached at after consulting everyone. Congress follows party's Constitution strictly."

Also Read: Team Rahul's future uncertain as new winds blow in Congress

 

