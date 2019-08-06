History, in one stroke to Patel 2.0: India's newspapers react to J&K decision

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Government of India on Monday scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir with an order that said it would come into force immediately. All internet lines in Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended till the time of filing this report, there were limited communication lines from and to the valley. While the majority in India hailed the government's decision as historic, many including Congress party and Kashmiri leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti called it 'betrayal of trust'. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the most vocal critics of the decision in parliament, called it murder of democracy.

Tuesday morning brings the first real opportunity for newspapers to properly reflect on PM Modi-led government's decision to withdraw the special status given to the state of Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370. Some newspapers such as The Indian Express called it "History, in one stroke" while The Hindu in its headline said, "J&K loses special status, divided into two UTs". Kolkata based newspaper The Telegraph was more direct in its criticism calling the decision "Partition." IndiaTvNews.com brings to you the compilation of how Indian newspapers react to abrogation.

The Indian Express- History, in one stroke - Jammu and Kashmir Loses Special Status, State To Be Union Territory

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

J&K will truly be integral part of India... I want to tell Valley nothing negative will happen: Shah

In a momentous decision to confine Article 370 of the Constitution to the dustbin of history and rewrite the political landscape of the country, the BJP-led NDA government Monday revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and secured Rajya Sabha's approval for a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh.

The Times Of India- KASHMIR IS NOW UNION'S TERRITORY - In Historic Move Within 100 Days Of Modi-2, Govt Bifurcates State Into 2 UTs, Defangs Article 370 & Scraps 35A

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

In a historic decision, the Modi government on Monday changed the terms of engagement with Jammu and Kashmir by doing away with the special status the state enjoyed under Article 370, scrapping Article 35A and splitting the sensitive border state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

Hindustan Times- TERRITORY OF THE UNION - No Special Status, Article 35A removed, 370 effectively scrapped by Presidential Order

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

In a move planned with political and legal precision and complete suspense, the central government led a move in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). By the end of the day, Article 370 and Article 35A, which have, for close to seven decades, defined the state's relationship with the Union, were effectively rendered null and void.

The Hindu- J&K loses its special status, divided into two UTIs

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status in the Indian Union, the BJP government extended all provisions of the Constitution to the State in one go, downsized the State into two Union Territories and allowed all citizens to buy property and vote in the State.

The Asian Age- Art.370 scrapped, J&K loses its special status; state to be bifurcated into 2 UTs​

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Terming Article 370 of the constitution the "root cause"of terrorism and coming in the way of development in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in valley, the Narendra Modi government on Monday took a bold and unprecedented step of revoking the contentious Article 370- which accorded a special status to state into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladhak.

Business Standard- J&K loses special status

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed another Bill approving the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories, amid protests by the Opposition.

Financial Express- Govt revokes Article 370

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

In a momentous decision to confine Article 370 of the Constitution to the dustbin of history and rewrite the political landscape of the country, the BJP-led NDA government on Monday revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and secured Rajya Sabha's approval for a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh.

Mail Today- NDA govt 'rewards' history, revokes special status to J&K, makes it a Union Territory

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Ahead of India's Independence Day, the Narendra Modi government moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split the state into two Union territories, sparking uproar and jubilation over the unprecedented measures.

The Economic Times- In new political grammar, J&K loses two articles

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

The National Democratic Alliance government on Monday fundamentally redefined the centre's relationship with the state of Jammu and Kashmir by ending its special status through a three-step process- revocation of article 35A, withdrawing Article 370 and moving a Bill to split J&K into two Union territories.

The Morning Standard- It's Patel 2.0

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Turning the Jammu and Kashmir narrative on its head, the Narendra Modi government on Monday took away the special status accorded to the state which it saw was the root cause of terrorism. Rescinding the provisions of Article 370 will also mark the end of seven decades od aloofness of the state from rest of the country after the Lok Sabha also passes the resolution on Tuesday, said Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah. With this, all laws in the country would come in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hindustan- Kashmir ka khas darja khatam

India's newspapers react to J&K decision

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction on revoking of Article 370: Nation is made of people, not plots of land

Also Read: Jaan de denge iske liye: Amit Shah's fiery speech on Kashmir in Lok Sabha | VIDEO

Also Read: PoK, Aksai Chin included when I say Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah | Article 370 in Lok Sabha LIVE updates

Video: Does Congress want UN to monitor Kashmir? Amit Shah asks in Lok Sabha

Related Video