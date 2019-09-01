President appoints Governors for 5 states: Kalraj Mishra gets Rajasthan, Arif Mohammed Khan becomes Kerala Guv

In a reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed new governors for five states. Kalraj Mishra was transferred from Himachal Pradesh, and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was made the Governor of Maharashtra, while Bandaru Dattatreya got Himachal Pradesh.

Arif Mohammed Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala, and Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Governor of Telangana.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

ALSO READ | Education can help to overcome prejudices: President Ram Nath Kovind

ALSO READ | President Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day, hails abrogation of Article 370