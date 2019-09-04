Image Source : NAT GEO Nat Geo to broadcast Chandrayaan-2 moon landing live with NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger

National Geographic on Tuesday announced that it will broadcast Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on September 7 live at 1:30 am- 2:30 am.

The Channel also announced that they will bring in NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger as a part of the show to witness a historic event in India's historic event.

Linenger will be sharing his own experiences in space in the programme.

"India's contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unravelling discoveries beyond earth. Chandrayaan-2 is a breakthrough mission that will enable us to understand the presence of water on the Moon. This is not to benefit India but mankind across the globe" said Linenger in a statement.

"I am excited to be witnessing this historic moment in India and will urge all to witness India making history," he added.

Linenger spent five months aboard the Russian Space Station where he survived a fire during one of the most dramatic missions in space history.

The show will broadcast live on National Geographic and Hotstar on September 6, 2019 at 11.30 pm and will be available to viewers on Hotstar.

ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-2 into space on July 22 by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III