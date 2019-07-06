Muslim clerics question Nusrat Jahan’s religious identity, slam her for visiting Iskon temple in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI Muslim clerics slam Nusrat Jahan for visiting Iskon temple in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, was slammed by Muslim clerics after she paid a visit to the Iskon temple in Kolkata.

Raising questions over the religious identity of Nusrat Jahan, the clerics asked her to clarify whether she had renounced Islam and adopted Hinduism as idol worship and performing religious rituals was prohibited in Islam.

Mufti Arshad Faroquee, head of the online fatwa unit of the seminary in Lucknow said, Muslims were prohibited from performing rituals of any other religion, while Jamait Dawatul Muslimeen patron Maulana Kari Ishak Gora said that under the Shariat law, Muslims could only worship Allah and no other God.

“The (TMC) MP has to clarify whether she is a Hindu or a Muslim. If she admits that she has converted to Hinduism then there is no issue. But if she still follows Islam, then she should abide by Shariat and Quran otherwise she will be termed as ‘gunahgar’ (sinner),” claimed Majlis-Ethid-e-Millat, UP chief, Mufti Ahmed Gaud.

Nusrat Jahan attended Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Thursday, where she was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain.

The ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra was flagged off by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

‘’Didi (Mamata) comes for Eid and stands with all. There is no politics on this. It is about faith and belief. In West Bengal, we participate in festivals irrespective of caste, creed or religion,’’ Jahan said.

Later, commenting on reports of a fatwa issued against her, Nusrat Jahan said, “I don't pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It's about faith. You have to feel it inside your heart and not in your head.”

Kolkata’s ISKCON Rath Yatra is considered to be the second largest after Odisha’s Puri Rath Yatra. The festivities of Rath Yatra will conclude on July 12.

This is not the first time the TMC MP has been slammed by Muslim clerics. Earlier too, Jahan was attacked for wearing a saree, sindoor and chanting Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha.

The clerics had said that Muslim girls should only marry boys of her religion. The actor-turned-politician got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey last month.

Jahan has been elected from Bashirhat constituency of West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She defeated her nearest rival by over 3.5 lakh votes.

Also Read | Nusrat Jahan has something special to say about her marriage with Nikhil Jain

Video: Nusrat Jahan, Home Minister Amit Shah offer prayers at Jagannath temple