Munger Arms Case: NIA searches 12 locations in Bihar, UP; Rs 29 lakh cash, arms recovered

NIA carried out searched at 12 locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the investigation in the Munger Arms Case.

The case pertains to recovery of 3 AK-47 along with other weapons on the disclosure of accused Shamsher Alam from the house of his sister and accused Rizwana Begum.

NIA had re-registered a case u/s 380,414, 120B of IPC, 25,26,35 of the Arms Act,1959 and Section 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967 in October last year.

In this case, a large number of prohibited weapons including AK series weapons were stolen and smuggled out of the COD, Jabalpur to various Naxal organisations and criminal gangs.​

On the basis of credible evidence collected during the investigation, searches were conducted in the houses of suspect Hulas Pandey and his close associates at different places in Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Varanasi, and Patna.​

During the searches, various articles were recovered and seized including rifles, various cartridges, cash over Rs. 29 lakhs, 4 Laptops, 5 Hard disk, 12 Pen drive, Computer, and Mobile phones. The NIA also found ​incriminating documents, including cash receipts and bank details.

So far, the NIA has arrested 15 accused in the case. 9 accused persons have been included in the charge sheet including kingpin of the racket Purushottam Lal Rajak, Suresh Thakur, Imran Alam, and Niyajul Rahman. Total 22 AK rifles, smuggled from COD, Jabalpur have already been recovered.

Investigation in the case is still in process.

The residents of Munger whose ancestors used to work in the British-era gun factory are now infamous for their capability to produce identical pieces of Chinese and American pistol and rifles.

The location of Munger also works as an advantage for the illegal arms trade.

