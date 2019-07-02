Mumbai rains: Main runway in Mumbai International Airport closed

Image Source : PTI/FILE Image

After heavy rains, the main runway in the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is closed, on Tuesday. However, an alternative runway is functional.

“The main runway at the airport is closed but the alternative runway is functional. Delays and diversions of flights are taking place,” said MIAL spokesperson, reported ANI.

Some Mumbai bound flights are diverted to Bengaluru.

“Some Mumbai bound flights are diverted to Bengaluru. Operation from Bengaluru to Mumbai is normal,” said Kannur International Airport (KIAL) spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 54 flights are diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to inclement weather in the financial capital of India.

