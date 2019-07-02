Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai rains: Main runway in Mumbai International Airport closed

Mumbai rains: Main runway in Mumbai International Airport closed

54 flights are diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to inclement weather in Mumbai. Delays and diversions of flights are taking place. Some Mumbai bound flights are diverted to Bengaluru.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: July 02, 2019 11:20 IST
Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Image

After heavy rains, the main runway in the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is closed, on Tuesday. However, an alternative runway is functional.

“The main runway at the airport is closed but the alternative runway is functional. Delays and diversions of flights are taking place,” said MIAL spokesperson, reported ANI.

Related Stories

Some Mumbai bound flights are diverted to Bengaluru.

“Some Mumbai bound flights are diverted to Bengaluru. Operation from Bengaluru to Mumbai is normal,” said Kannur International Airport (KIAL) spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 54 flights are diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to inclement weather in the financial capital of India.

[ALSO READ] Maharashtra: Heavy to extremely heavy rains expected in some places today and tomorrow

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai Rains: 16 dead as wall collapses in Malad East

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTotal Solar Eclipse 2019 today: When and how to watch in India Next StoryPunjab Roadways employees begin 3-day strike; commuters struggle  