Mumbai Rain Alert: Schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday, IMD predicts heavy rain

Heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining regions crippled normal life for the second consecutive day on Sunday, throwing train services off the tracks, disrupting air traffic and causing power outages in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts while a man is missing.

Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being on a poll yatra when Maharashtra was facing the brunt of heavy rains.

"If the government does not take immediate steps to provide respite, we along with citizens will take over the disaster control cell. People of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pen, Nashik, Sangli, Kolhapur are suffering due to rains and the state government is busy taking care of the CM's yatra," said Nana Patole, Congress campaign committee chief.

