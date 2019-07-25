Mumbai man gets his own death news on WhatsApp, flooded with 400 condolence notes

In a weird incident, a 43-year-old Mumbai resident received his own death news through WhatsApp. Ravindra Dusange, a Dahisar resident was shocked when he started receiving concerned calls and messages expressing grief over his sudden death from family and friends.

According to a report in TOI, Dusange who is a media professional was on an outing with his family when text and calls offering condolences for his death started pouring on Sunday.

He was later informed by his friend that a message was circulated on WhatsApp about his sudden death. The message also included a photograph of Dusange that was taken off his Facebook account.

However, he initially ignored some of the messages. But when it continued for several days, he went to the police as he was concerned if it reached his old and ailing mother. So far, Dusange family has received over 400 messages.

“The past three days have been horrible. I’m tired of explaining to people that I'm alive and well. I've heard that the WhatsApp message about my death is still in circulation,” Dusange told TOI.

Dusange has informed the police that he is aware of the person who might have circulated the message. But the police say they can't help much in the matter as such cases were earlier brought under Section 66A of the IT Act, which has been abolished by the Supreme Court.

Now, such cases fall under defamation under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, making it non-cognizable offence where an FIR can't be filed, according to TOI.

The Dahisar police have accepted a written complaint from Dusange.

