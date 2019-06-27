Mumbai court defers decision on bail for Kerala CPI-M leader's son Binoy Kodiyeri in rape case

Image Source : PTI Binoy Kodiyeri

For the second time, a court in Mumbai on Thursday deferred orders on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri, in the rape case against him.

The court however directed that there should be no arrest of Binoy till Monday.

On June 21, when the case came up at the Dindoshi court in Mumbai, after hearing both sides, the court posted the case for the June 24, but later it was deferred to Thursday.

In the court, the victim pleaded she should be allowed to appoint a lawyer to help the prosecution as she has more evidence to present.

The court said that whatever she has to say can be put up in an affidavit, which was objected to by the counsel of Binoy but the court overruled it.

It gave directions to the police that there should be no arrest till the final orders are given on Monday.

"The court permitted her to submit more evidence to establish Binoy's links. This includes a visa that he sent to her which mentions who he is. Why is Binoy shying away in the case? A simple DNA test will solve all the issues, but he is not cooperating," said her new counsel Mukhtar Abbas.

In the FIR filed at the Oshiwara police station in Andheri area, the 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman, who hails from Bihar, has alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and claims they also have a child.

She registered the complaint on June 13 after she came to know that he was already married.

According to her complaint, she entered into a relationship with Binoy while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and now has an eight-year-old child with him. She said that till 2015, Binoy even used to send her money every month, for which she has already produced documentary evidence.

A team of Mumbai police officials after visiting Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram searching for Binoy had to return emptyhanded and for a week now, there has been no trace of him.

The national and state leadership of the CPI-M including the accused's father Balakrishnan have washed their hands off the matter saying since Binoy is not a party member, the party has nothing to do with this and he alone should handle it.

