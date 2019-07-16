Mumbai building collapse: 5 rescued from rubble, agencies speed-up effort

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Mumbai Building Collapse: A four-storey building collapsed on Dongri on Tuesday morning.

Five persons including a child have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building in Mumbai's Dongri. Kesarbai Building on M A Sarang Marg in Dongri collapsed on Tuesday morning. The incident has claimed two lives so far. It is feared that 40 to 50 people are still trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. The incident was reported to the authorities by the locals at 11:40 am

There are many old structures in Dongri. Kesarbai building is said to be 80 to 100 years old.

According to the BMC, the building was constructed by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). The building was in dilapidated condition and had been declared unfit to be used as residence. However, many families were residing in the building at the time of the accident.

The rescue effort is going on. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and National Disaster Relief Force are some of the agencies which are currently involved in the rescue effort.

