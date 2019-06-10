Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Mumbai: BMC shuts SV Road bridge near Siddhivinayak temple, traffic worsens

The BMC decided to re-audit every bridge after the bridge collapse incident near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in March. While the audit in eastern and western suburbs has been complete, the audit of the bridges in island city is pending.

New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 9:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

BMC shuts SV Road bridge near Siddhivinayak temple

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to shut the bridge over the Oshiwara nullah in Jogeshwari on Monday, which will be a cause of concern for the daily commuters. The bridge is one of the 29 structures that were supposed to be pulled down.

Those travelling towards Goregaon will have to use alternative roads, which will increase travel time. 

There are 344 bridges within the BMC limits, of which 296 bridges were audited between 2016 and 2018. Fourteen bridges were found completely dilapidated, which required demolition and reconstruction.

The BMC decided to re-audit every bridge after the bridge collapse incident near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in March. While the audit in eastern and western suburbs has been complete, the audit of the bridges in island city is pending. 

There have been 15 additions to the list of completely dilapidated bridges, the re-audit in suburbs revealed. This, in turn, had brought down the number to 29. Of the 29, 8 have been demolished while 13 have been shut. The remaining will be closed soon. 

The 55-meter bridge over Oshiwara nullah on SV Road is used by those travelling between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. Motorists will now have to go via Behrambaug Road, Relief Road, Link Road or the Western Express Highway.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sought a second opinion and has asked experts from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute to inspect the bridge and submit a report. 

The civic body is likely to review the closure. However, motorists will have to plan their travel accordingly until then. 

