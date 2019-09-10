Muharram procession horror: 15 injured as floor they were standing on collapses | Video

Image Source : TWITTER Grab from the video showing the horrific collapse

A horrific video showing a mishap during a Muharram procession has surfaced online. The disturbing visuals show men falling down from a roof of a one storey building as the roof gives away under their combined weight. The incident took place during a Moharram procession in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

In the video, people can be seen gathered on the roof to watch the Muharram procession. The roof suddenly gives way and people tumble almost like lifeless dolls.

#WATCH#celebrations turns into Tragedy

This happend yesterday during Muharram celebration at #Karnool in #AndhraPradesh A roof extension collapsed and the people standing upon and beneath suffered injuries. Out of 20 injured 5 are said to be critical. @indiatvnews @SirisalaV pic.twitter.com/SLKgDMgdpe — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) September 10, 2019

The Muharram procession was taken out in Tandrapadu village of Kurnool District. People standing below the flooring of the roof were injured as well.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital. Five of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

