  Muharram procession horror: 15 injured as floor they were standing on collapses | Video

A horrific video showing a mishap during a Muharram procession has surfaced online. The disturbing visuals show men falling down from a thatched roof of a one storey building as the roof gives away under their combined weight.

Chennai Updated on: September 10, 2019 21:01 IST
Grab from the video showing the horrific collapse
A horrific video showing a mishap during a Muharram procession has surfaced online. The disturbing visuals show men falling down from a roof of a one storey building as the roof gives away under their combined weight. The incident took place during a Moharram procession in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

In the video, people can be seen gathered on the roof to watch the Muharram procession. The roof suddenly gives way and people tumble almost like lifeless dolls.

Watch the horrific video here.

The Muharram procession was taken out in Tandrapadu village of Kurnool District. People standing below the flooring of the roof were injured as well.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital. Five of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

