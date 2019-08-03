Image Source : PTI More TikTok videos incoming? 2000 railway stations have free wifi, more to be added

Railways will now provide free wifi facility to passengers at around 2,000 railway stations across the country, the officials said on Saturday.

In Rajasthan, the Rana Pratap Nagar railway station of Ajmer division has become the 2000th station in the country to have free internet facility, Puneet Chawla, the CMD of RailTel, said.

"Our team is working round the clock and with each passing day, execution pace is only increasing. Yesterday we made 74 stations live and while we speak some more stations are being made live with free wifi which is an incredible feat for us," he said in an official statement.

With a vision of turning Indian railway stations into a platform for digital inclusion, RailTel, a railway PSU, has started providing free wifi services.

In the first phase, the wifi was made available at 1,600 stations across India. Now, RailTel has roped in Tata Trust for providing the internet facility at remaining stations, except the halt ones.

The idea behind providing free wifi to these very small stations catering to mainly rural and low population density areas is to provide the people with state of the art internet facility, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

