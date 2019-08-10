14 Navy teams intensify rescue operations in Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Nirmala Sitharaman flies to Karnataka | Live Updates

A fruit seller sits on a flooded road after monsoon rains in Nala Sopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra

Incessant rainfall has battered several states with landslips and floods, throwing normal life out of gear. Among the worst affected are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. At least 28 people have died over the past three days in rain-related incidents in Kerala, which is again at the receiving end of nature's fury. Meanwhile, 40 people are feared trapped under debris in major landslides in Wayanad and Malappuram. Rail, road and air transport have taken a hit in the state with several trains being cancelled. In Maharashtra, over 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated due to the devastating floods in five districts in the western part, including the worst-hit Sangli and Kolhapur, with the death toll reaching 29 on Friday. The region is being pummeled by rain over the last few days, and major rivers, including the Krishna and Panchaganga, are in spate. In Karnataka, 12 people have died in rain-related incidents. The floods and rains have left a trail of destruction in vast areas of north, coastal and Malnad districts of the state. For more updates, stay tuned to our blog:

Weather Updates in India: Live

Worst-hit Kolhapur in Maharashtra has all 14 navy teams for rescue operations

08:22 am | Defence PRO says All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today.

Nirmala Sitharaman flying to Karnataka to take stock of flood situation

08:00 am | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on her way to North Karnataka. Floods are causing severe disruption to our daily lives, she says.

Latest weather report on floods in India: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra

7:35 am |

Schools in four Madhya Pradesh districts to remain closed today

7:30 am | Madhya Pradesh: All schools in Barwani, Jhabua, Ujjain and Mandsaur districts to remain closed today, due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Four trains short terminated in Mysuru, Karnataka

7:22 am | South Western Railway, Mysuru Division: Due to the torrential downfall, water is flowing below the track at several locations between Sagara Jambagaru and Talaguppa, the track is suspended since 9:15 pm. 4 trains have been short terminated.

2 men swept away in flood waters in Maharashtra's Akola

7:10 am | Two men swept away in flood water in Maharashtra's Akola in the last two days.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeks PM Modi's intervention

7:01 am | NCP chief Sharad Pawar sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that Karnataka discharged enough water from Almatti dam, so that floodwaters upstream in Western Maharashtra receded quicker.

Maharashtra authorities write to MHA, demand 15 more Navy teams for rescue in worst-hit Kolhapur

6:50 am | Maharashtra authorities have written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs demanding deployment of 15 more teams of Navy for rescue operations in Kolhapur, which is the worst-hit.

Building collapses in Gujarat's Nadiad, 4 dead

6:42 am | Four people dead as a three-storey apartment building in Gujarat's Nadiad came down crashing. Several people are feared to be trapped. A rescue operation is underway. Read more here

Indian Navy teams rescue 2219 people in flood-hit Uttara Kannada

6:13 am | Teams deployed in Mallapur village near Kadra and Kaiga in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka evacuated over 750 people on Friday, bringing the total number of rescued personnel in this area alone to 2219: Indian Navy

Indian Navy conducts rescue operations in flood-hit Karnataka.

Indian Navy conducts rescue operations in flood-hit Karnataka.

Indian Navy conducts rescue operations in flood-hit Karnataka.

Indian Navy conducts rescue operations in flood-hit Karnataka.

Tunga water level rises in Karnataka, people asked to move to relief camps

6:07 am | Charulata Somal, Shimoga City Corporation Commissioner: In view of rising water level of Karnataka's Tunga river, the public is requested to move from their houses to nearest relief camps.

6,000 people evacuated, says Army

6:00 am: Around 6000 persons have been rescued and more than 15000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 123 rescue teams have been deployed in 16 districts across the 4 affected states for relief & rescue operations.