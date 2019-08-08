NDRF teams airlifted for rescue operations in Pune; red alert in Kerala districts in view of heavy rain forecast | Live Updates

NDRF teams to carry rescue operations in Pune

Swathes of the country have been struggling under heavy rains and the situation remains to be grim as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more showers for today. Nearly 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, extremely heavy rains are likely in Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra on Thursday. Pune city too is likely to get a good spell of rain on Thursday, the weather department said, adding there is a red alert for ghat areas of Pune.

Here are the Live Updates:

09:35 am:

Hubbali: Alternative arrangements being done by State Transport Corporation for passengers stranded at Hubbali Railway Station due to cancellation or diversion of trains due to heavy rainfall & flood situation in the state. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GsmtqYhjBI — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

08:54 am: Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Punjab for rescue operations in Maharashtra. They will arrive in Pune and then spread to flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Pune

08:12 am: Track restoration work underway on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section in Mangaluru's Siribagilu area where a landslide occurred due to heavy rains

Mangaluru: Track restoration work underway on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section in Siribagilu area where a landslide occurred due to heavy & incessant rainfall. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/QMKFdoABCR — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

08:01 am: 2 dead, 3 admitted to hospital after railway parcel service building at Coimbatore railway station collapses due to heavy rain

Image Source : ANI Railway parcel service building at Coimbatore railway station collapses

07:55 am: Road connecting Kashinagar to Kidigan in Gajapati district of Odisha has been flooded, which has affected traffic movement. Around 650 people have been evacuated from Kashinagar block and moved to safe shelters

07:54 am: Villages Majhiguda and Kenduguda of Khairaput area in Odisha have been cut off after a portion of a road was washed away due to incessant rain. 5 people, including 2 pregnant women and 2 children were rescued from the area.

07:50 am: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi in Kodagu district to remain closed today and tomorrow in view of red alert issued by the weather department

07:42 am: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issues red alert for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, while orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, for today

07:35 am: Special service train to run between Miraj​ and Karad in Maharashtra for 3 days beginning today, as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rains and waterlogging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Pandharpur​​​​

Ghat areas of Kolhapur are expected to receive extremely heavy rain on Thursday and "heavy to very heavy rain" the day after. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, there will be a reduction in the rainfall activity on August 10 and on August 11, there will be a significant reduction lasting for at least 3 to 4 days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, warning of extremely heavy rains has been issued in 5 districts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur.

The department on Wednesday evening also predicted "heavy rains" in next 24 hours in five districts of Bastar division where incessant rains have sent major rivers into spate, disrupting normal life.

Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kawardha, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Rajnandgaon, Kanker and Balod districts, he said.

The incessant rain in Bastar region, particularly in Sukma, Bijapur and Bastar districts, have led to snapping of road links at various places due to overflowing rivers and rivulets, a local official said.

State Disaster Response Force, Home Guards and officials of various departments have been asked to stay alert to tackle rain-related emergencies.

Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days, while the toll in Karnataka rose to five since Sunday and nearly 26,000 people have been evacuated.

Heavy downpour triggered by a deep depression, which crossed Odisha coast, battered several parts of the state creating a flood-like situation and disrupting train services in some areas in the southern region.

Floodgates were opened in the dams in Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit by incessant monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a humid day on Wednesday, with the mercury settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 22.2 mm rainfall. The Palam Observatory received 9.6 mm and Lodhi Road received 24.3 mm.

Also Read | With good rains, Gujarat hopes to fill Narmada dam to 131 metres

Also Read | Heavy rain batters Odisha; flood-like situation in some areas

Video: Mumbai rains: Incessant rain triggers flood-like situation in Maximum city