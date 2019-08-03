Mild earthquake tremor felt in and around Kolkata

Image Source : FILE Howrah Bridge in Kolkata

A mild tremor lasting for a few seconds was felt in the city, neighbouring Howrah district and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening, an official of

India Meteorolgical Department said.

According to state disaster management department, there was no report of any damage from anywhere because of the

tremor.

The tremor measuring 3.6 was felt in West Midnapore and Hooghly district besides the city and Howrah district, he said.

"The quake was a mild one with the epicentre at 22.5N and 88.1E. It lasted for a few seconds only," the official stated