  Mild earthquake tremor felt in and around Kolkata

Mild earthquake tremor felt in and around Kolkata

A mild tremor lasting for a few seconds was felt in the city, neighbouring Howrah district and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening, an official of India Meteorological Department said.

Kolkata Published on: August 03, 2019 20:55 IST
Howrah Bridge in Kolkata

According to state disaster management department, there was no report of any damage from anywhere because of the
tremor.

The tremor measuring 3.6 was felt in West Midnapore and Hooghly district besides the city and Howrah district, he said.

"The quake was a mild one with the epicentre at 22.5N and 88.1E. It lasted for a few seconds only," the official stated

