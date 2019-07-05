This will prove useful just for business tycoons: Mayawati slams Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget

Image Source : PTI Mayawati slams Niramala Sitharaman on budget 2019-20

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday commented on the budget 2019. Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief said the Central government tried its best to make the budget appealing on all aspects.

"However, it is yet to see how much the budget proves to be useful for the common man of the country," she said in another tweet, adding "the whole world is suffering under poverty, unemployment, poor education and health services."

बीजेपी की केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बजट को हर मामले में व हर स्तर पर लुभावना बनाने की पूरी कोशिश की गई है लेकिन देखना है कि इनका यह बजट जमीनी हकीकत में देश की आमजनता के लिए कितना लाभदायक सिद्ध होता है जबकि पूरा देश गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, बदतर शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य सेवा से पीड़ित व परेशान है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2019

Slamming the Centre's budget in a series of tweets, Mayawati said, "This budget by all means will prove helpful to businessmen in the country."

"The weaker sections of the society will have to bear the brunt of inflation, poverty and unemployment due to the budget presented in the Lok Sabha today," the BSP chief said.

यह बजट प्राइवेट सेक्टर को बढ़ावा देकर कुछ बड़े-बड़े पूंजीपतियों व धन्नासेठों की ही हर प्रकार से मदद करने वाला है, जिससे दलितों व पिछड़ों के आरक्षण की ही नहीं बल्कि महंगाई, गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, किसान व ग्रामीण समस्या और भी जटिल होगी। देश में पूंजी का विकास भी इससे संभव नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha.

Budget 2019 announced a mega push for the infrastructure sector. With today's speech, Nirmala Sitharaman became only the second women in the history of independent India to present the Union Budget.

Finance Minister announced a slew of steps to boost India's infrastructure including a budget allocation for 1,25,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore and creating a national highways grid.

