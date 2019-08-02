Pictures of women on matrimonial site morphed, used in YouTube video: Marriage portal files complaint

Images of women on matrimonial sites misused

The pictures of several women registered on a matrimonial website have been misused, a marriage portal said in its complaint to the police. The matrimonial site further said photographs of several women were morphed and used into a video, which was further posted on social media. The video has been posted on a particular YouTube channel, it said.

According to a spokesperson of the website, a case into the matter has been filed and the YouTube channel was identified. The matter has also been brought into the knowledge of YouTube.

Commenting on the incident, the police said a case into the matter of misusing women's pictures on a marriage portal has been registered, under relevant sections of the IPC of defamation and the IT Act.

The development came after the complaint was received from the legal department of the website.

Meanwhile, a senior inspector, commenting on the incident, said it was alleged in the complaint that some miscreants have taken photos of women from the matrimonial website and had misused the images.

"The police are trying to reach the culprit through the IP addresses," he said.

