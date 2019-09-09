Mathura's famous 'Chhappan Bhog' to be dedicated to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO scientists

Representational Image

Mathura's famous 'Chhappan Bhog' this year on September 12 will be dedicated to the Chandrayaan-2 project and ISRO scientists involved in the Moon mission, an officer-bearer of the organising committee said on Monday.

Murari Agrawal, the founder-president of Sri Giriraj Seva Samiti, which organises the community offering event, said they would also pray for the success of the country's future endeavour to explore the Moon.

He said they have extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists associated with the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 projects and their family members.

"We have decided to give Chandrayaan-3 shape to the improvised sanctum sanctorum of the temple with gems and jewels. Brijwasis would pray for the success of Chandrayaan-3," Agrawal said.

For preparing 21,000-kilogram "Prasadam (offering)" with cow ghee and other items, expert religious cooks from Lucknow, Agra, Hathras, Indore, Ratlam and Madurai are working for about 10 hours daily, Agrawal said.

He said that religious cooks from Bengaluru, the city that houses the ISRO headquarters, and Kolkata have prepared the model of what he called Chandrayaan-3 and its rover.

Chhappan Bhog is a part of a three-day programme that begins on Tuesday, September 10, with a 23-km circumambulation around the Govardhan hillock, with lord Krishna on a chariot.

While the Maha Abhishekam of the deity would take place on September 11, the Chhappan Bhog has been slated for the following day, Agrawal said. The organisers expect that at least four lakh pilgrims are likely to join the programme on at least one of the days, he said.

The Samiti is a group of over 100 people which organises the Chhappan Bhog every year. Often they dedicate their prayer to some special causes.

Chhappan Bhog -- prasad (offerings) made with 56 different items -- is a community offering organised to please the deity for the welfare of the society.

According to Hindu traditions, such offering was organised to please lord Krishna during the Dwapar period.