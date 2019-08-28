Image Source : FILE Delhi govt announces fellowship for 1,000 artistes in field of street theatre

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday street performance fellowships for 1,000 young artistes in order to promote and mentor talent in this field.

The fellowships will be given by Art, Culture and Languages department. Selected candidates, age 18-40 years, from the field of acting, direction, script-writing, dance, music and other forms of street performances will be given fellowships, said a government statement.

The 1,000 fellows will be divided into 100 groups each of which will have least four performances every month. The fellows will receive Rs 5,000 per month. The group leaders will get Rs 4000 more for logistical arrangements for the shows.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who announced the fellowship, said street theatre is a potent tool of spreading social message which helps in bringing change.

