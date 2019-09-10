Dyed beard, spectacles on, sitting on wheelchair: Man impersonating as senior citizen held at Delhi airport

Image Source : TWITTER @CISFHQRS Dyed beard, spectacles on, sitting on wheelchair: Man impersonating as 80 yr-old held at Delhi airport

A 32-year-old man was caught by CISF personnel at the Delhi IGI airport for impersonating an octogenarian passenger by using a fake passport.

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, coloured his hair and beard white, arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years.

In a press release issued by the CISF on Monday evening, the agency said that Patel refused to go through frisking at the security hold area on the pretext that he is unable to stand since he was old.

On checking Patel's passport, the CISF official observed that the passport was in the name of Amrik Singh, wherein the date of birth was mentioned as February 2, 1938.

Sub-Inspector Rajveer Singh from the CISF suspected a foul play as the man was avoiding eye contact during the interaction.

The man was put through detailed checks, following which his original identity was revealed.

Further observing Patel, the personnel found that the man had coloured his hair and beard as white.

"The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport. The man was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age. He was later handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation and further probe," a senior CISF officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Don't do drama: Disabled woman on wheelchair asked to stand up at Delhi's IGI Airport

ALSO READ | British man among two held at IGI airport for using fake ticket for entry