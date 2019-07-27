Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Man sends talaqnama to wife on stamp paper in Madhya Pradesh

A 34-year-old woman approached police after her husband sent a "talaqnama" on a Rs 100 stamp paper in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The woman is an actor by profession and resides in Chandan Nagar area of the city, the official said.

"My husband Mudassir Baig (34) sent me a Rs 100 stamp paper containing the 'talaq-e-bain', which according to him frees me from the bond of marriage. I refuse to accept this one-sided divorce," Reshma Sheikh (29), also known as Alina, said.

"I had a love marriage with Mudassir in 2016. I quit my profession after getting married. I have a two-month-old child. I want to live with my husband," the woman, who has acted in Bhojpuri films, said.

She said she met officials at Chandan Nagar police station to get justice but in vain.

When contacted, Inspector Rahul Sharma of Chandan Nagar police station said, "This is a dispute between husband and wife."

Baig could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

According to Sharia experts, 'talaq-e-bain' is different from triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat).

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, to ban triple talaq. The bill will now be presented in the Upper House.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court had declared triple talaq practice as unconstitutional.

