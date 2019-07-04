Man seen vandalising shops in Delhi's Welcome area, case registered under Arms Act | Watch Video

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Man seen vandalising shops in Delhi's Welcome area

A sensational video has emerged from national capital Delhi in which a man can be seen vandalising shops in Welcome area. The incident happened on Tuesday.

A case is registered under the Arms Act.

One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman, reported news agency ANI.

One of the accused in the video can also be seen thrashing a shop owner.

Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered.

