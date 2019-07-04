Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Man seen vandalising shops in Delhi's Welcome area, case registered under Arms Act | Watch Video

A video has emerged from Delhi's Welcome area in which a man can be seen vandalising shops. A case is registered under the Arms Act. Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered. The incident happened on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 20:12 IST
A sensational video has emerged from national capital Delhi in which a man can be seen vandalising shops in Welcome area. The incident happened on Tuesday. 

A case is registered under the Arms Act. 

One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman, reported news agency ANI.  

One of the accused in the video can also be seen thrashing a shop owner.

Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered.

