Man kills 5 kin for pressurizing him to tie knot, shoots himself

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed five members of his family here before ending his life, as they were pressuring him to tie the knot which he was opposed to as he believed he cannot father a child, police said on Saturday.

Among those who Sandeep Singh allegedly shot dead Friday night at his Nathuwal Garbi village are his grandmother, parents, sister and her three-year-old daughter.

Sandeep used a revolver stolen from one of his relatives to kill the five people at his palatial home in the village that falls under Baghapurana Police Station, police said. He also shot himself dead using the weapon, they said.

His elderly grandfather has also received bullet injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a government hospital in Faridkot, police said. They said that initial investigations revealed that Sandeep felt he cannot father a child and therefore did not want to get married. However, his family members were pressing for his marriage and had fixed a date for his wedding in December.

Sandeep left a 19-page note which was being examined by the police. The deceased are: Sandeep's 70-year-old grandmother Gurdeep Kaur, father Manjit Singh (55), mother Binder Kaur (50), sister Amanjot Kaur (33) and her daughter Avneet Kaur, police said.

His grandfather Gurcharan Singh called up some of the villagers and informed them about the incident. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

