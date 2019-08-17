Man informs police about 'fidayeen' wife on way to bomb Delhi airport. But there's a twist

Representational Image

A man informed the Delhi Police about her 'fidayeen' wife and claimed that she was on her way to the Delhi airport to set off a bomb.

But wait, there's a twist. Let's rewind.

On August 8, 2019, Nasiruddin called up the Delhi Police saying that his wife, Zamina, was a "fidayeen" bomber and would blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight.

Panicked authorities then had to suspend some international flights temporarily.

Nasiruddin, who owned a bag manufacturing company in Chennai, had married his employee Zamina. She was planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. But Nasiruddin kept persuading her to not go. When all his efforts failed, he called up the Delhi Police and made false claims about her wife, just to prevent her from boarding the flight.

Later, the call was declared a hoax. A criminal case was registered at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram.

Nasiruddin was also arrested by the Delhi Police special cell.