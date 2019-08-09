Friday, August 09, 2019
     
Mamta Banerjee stops her convoy, asks traffic police to allow movement of cars

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while returning from the airport stopped her convoy and asked the traffic police to allow the movement of cars.

Kolkata Updated on: August 09, 2019 15:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday got down from her convoy and rebuked the traffic cop posted at Teghoria crossing on VIP Road for halting traffic on the service roads to allow the smooth movement of her convoy.

The incident happened around 5.45pm on Thursday while she was returning from the airport with her convoy of nine vehicles.  

The chief minister then asked her convoy to park at the roadside and asked the officers to allow free movement of vehicles.  

Banerjee, seeing a number of vehicles stopped on the service roads parallel to VIP Road to allow her smooth passage, asked her convoy to pull over and rebuked the cops.

 

 
 

