Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mamata Banerjee turns ‘chai-wali’, brews tea at a tea stall in West Bengal's Digha | Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brewed tea at a village stall during her visit to the state's coastal town Digha on Wednesday, in a video that sparked a buzz on social media.

Taking a break from her party's engagements, Banerjee stopped her convoy at a tea stall in Duttapur village in Digha, where she prepared tea for her colleagues and interacted with the locals.

In the video posted by her on Twitter, Mamata can be seen interacting with the tea stall owner, asking about the ingredients added to the tea being prepared.

Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha | কখনো জীবনের ছোট ছোট মুহূর্ত আমাদের বিশেষ আনন্দ দেয়। চা বানিয়ে খাওয়ানো তারমধ্যে একটা। আজ দীঘার দত্তপুরে। #Bangla pic.twitter.com/cC1Bo0GuYy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 21, 2019

Adding to everyone's surprise, Mamata then entered a local stall and strained the tea all by herself. Banerjee served the tea to her colleagues Suvendu Adhikary, Subrata Mukherjee and other officials.

"Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," Ms Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

"This is nothing unusual, she is used to working in the kitchen and loves cooking, which she misses due to a lack of time," Banerjee said.

She shared some light moments cuddling a little child, and handed a cup cake to the child's mother.

In another video posted by her, Mamata can be seen interacting with locals in the area. "Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee calls for peaceful movements to preserve freedom

ALSO READ: Would rather die than prove my religion: Mamata Banerjee