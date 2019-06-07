Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
BJP's Surendra Singh at it again, compares Mamata Banerjee with female demon from Ramayana

This is not the first time BJP MLA Surendra Singh has made controversial statements. In his latest, he suggested that Mamata Banerjee was a demon and PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath were like Hanuman.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 21:58 IST
In what can be another of his misogynist statement, BJP's Balia MLA Surendra Singh compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Lankini, a female demon from Ramayana. In the same breath, he compared PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Hanuman.

Lankini is mentioned in Ramayana to be a guard at the gates of Lanka. Lord Hanuman had to encounter Lankini before he could enter Lanka to meet Sita.

Surendra Singh was speaking with journalists when he made the controversial remarks.

"The way Lankini tried stopping Hanuman in Lanka, Mamata Banerjee tried stopping PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath from entering West Bengal. Now Lankini will be destroyed and Vibhishan will rule Lanka," said Singh.

He claimed that Mamata Banerjee's behaviour during Lok Sabha elections did not follow norms of propriety.

This is not the first time the controversial leader has made comments which reek of misogyny.

Recently, Singh claimed without any prompt that BSP chief Mayawati colours her hair and does facial to look younger.

