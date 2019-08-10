Mamata Banerjee criticises Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on Kashmiri girls

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mamata Banerjee criticises Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on Kashmiri girl

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday criticised her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar's remark on Kashmiri girls and said people holding high office should refrain from making insensitive comments about people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Without naming Khattar, Banerjee in a tweet said, "We, and more so people holding high public office, must restrain ourselves from making insensitive comments about the beloved people of Jammu and Kashmir. These are hurtful, not only for J&K but the entire nation."

Her comments come in the backdrop of Khattar's recent statement that people from Haryana "could now get brides from Kashmir" apparently in reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

ALSO READ | Now we can bring Kashmiri girls for marriage, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

ALSO READ | Haryana CM Khattar approves proposal to compulsory retire IPS officer