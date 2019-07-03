Mahua Moitra reacts to plagiarism charges: Speech came from heart filing | Watch

Mahua Moitra responded on charges that her maiden speech in the Parliament was plagiarized/ File Pic

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra responded on charges that her maiden speech "seven signs of fascism" in the Parliament was plagiarized. TMC MP Moitra's debut speech in parliament had went viral on social media last week.

Quoting American commentator Martin Longman's tweet, Mahua told to media that "right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country." Moitra in her maiden speech pointed India is becoming a fascist country under the reign of the ruling BJP government. Her speech went viral on social media, following which she had received huge appreciation and criticism as well.

#WATCH TMC MP Mahua Moitra responds to media on allegations that her maiden speech in Parliament was plagiarized, quotes American commentator Martin Longman's tweet "right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country." pic.twitter.com/dU8UDMBirP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

"My speech came from the heart and every Indian who has shared it did so from their heart. The hits were organic, not BOT controlled. I repeat..."Bandhney mujhey tu aaya hai? Zanjeer badi kya laya hai (you have come to chain me, are your shackles enough)? "

An article of Washington Monthly has been shared on social media that allege that Moitra had copy pasted chunks for her Parliament speech from an article on "12 early warning signs of fascism" in reference to Donald Trump's America. It alleges that she removed Trump’s name and replaced it with PM Modi.

Reacting to the charged TMC lawmaker said "Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one's source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism. I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them."

The 42-year-old banker-turned-politician, Mahua Moitra is a first time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar. She won the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an All India Trinamool Congress candidate.