Maharashtra CM Fadnavis set to expand cabinet on Sunday

Seeking to consolidate the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's position before the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will expand his cabinet on Sunday, official sources said in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to present indications, a few ministers are likely to be dropped or shifted, some may be promoted and around half a dozen new ones could be inducted to fill up existing vacancies.

Among the probables expected to join the cabinet is former Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who quit the Congress recently.

Besides, the NDA constituent, the Republican Party of India-A is tipped to get one berth in the ministry. Party president Ramdas Athawale is already a Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

However, speculation is rife over the ruling ally Shiv Sena getting the post of Deputy Chief Minister, while it seems certain to get two more cabinet berths.

A Raj Bhavan source confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony for the cabinet expansion will take place at the helipad lawns on Sunday morning.

Fadnavis is presently in New Delhi for a meeting with party bigwigs to finalise the nitty-gritty of the expansion and discuss certain major projects concerning the state, as well attending the meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council.

