Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Madrasa in Fatehpur set on fire after animal flesh found in neighbourhood

Madrasa in Fatehpur set on fire after animal flesh found in neighbourhood

Violence erupted after animal flesh found in the village near a pond in Behta village in Fatehpur. After some of the residents claimed that cow slaughter takes in the village, people from several other villagers came together and vandalised a madrassa. Later, the madrasa was set on fire.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Fatehpur Updated on: July 16, 2019 15:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

Violence erupted after animal flesh found in the village near a pond in Behta village in Fatehpur. 

After some of the residents claimed that cow slaughter takes in the village, people from several other villagers came together and vandalised a madrasa. Later, the madrassa was set on fire. 

Senior officials rushed to the village and additional police force was called in to control the situation. A case has been registered against Mushtaq and Munnu Shah, both of whom were absconding. Tension continues to prevail in the area and more forces have been kept on the standby, an officer said.

(With inputs from IANS) 

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryED begins questioning Gayatri Prajapati in illegal sand mining case Next StoryMissile manufacturer BDL to have Rs 25K crore orders  