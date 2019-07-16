Madrasa in Fatehpur set on fire after animal flesh found in neighbourhood

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Violence erupted after animal flesh found in the village near a pond in Behta village in Fatehpur.

After some of the residents claimed that cow slaughter takes in the village, people from several other villagers came together and vandalised a madrasa. Later, the madrassa was set on fire.

Senior officials rushed to the village and additional police force was called in to control the situation. A case has been registered against Mushtaq and Munnu Shah, both of whom were absconding. Tension continues to prevail in the area and more forces have been kept on the standby, an officer said.

(With inputs from IANS)

